Aaron Bika and Ralph Hellmich to face off in Foley Mayor’s Race

By on July 29, 2020

Candidates for the City of Foley municipal election are as follows: For mayor, Aaron D. Bika and Ralph G. Hellmich; District 1, Barry Hughes and J. Wayne Trawick (Incumbent); District 2, Vera J. Quaites (Incumbent and unopposed); District 3, Richard Dayton and Ralph Eastburn; District 4, C. Rick Blackwell (Incumbent and unopposed); District 5, Charles Ebert, III (Incumbent and unopposed). Voting is at the Foley Sports Tourism Events Center, located at 1001 E. Pride Blvd, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

