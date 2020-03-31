Aaron Rodgers: Too soon to talk football cancellations

“What I worry about is people having some kind of hope”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who barely made it out of Peru before that country shut down its borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus, was asked by USA Today if he agreed with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s comments that he doesn’t think there will be NFL and college football this fall due to coronavirus.

“I think it’s a possibility. I don’t think it’s probability though,” Rodgers said. “I think that that kind of fear-mongering is not what’s great right now.

I think what I worry about is people having some sort of hope in this time. I don’t think it’s right to just throw an arbitrary date on the board, but I do think it’s important that people are smart about what they’re doing and who they’re interacting with, but I don’t see how the numbers don’t start leveling off soon.”