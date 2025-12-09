ACF announces speakers for GSP summit Jan. 30

The Alabama Coastal Foundation has announced the speakers for its 12th Annual Sustainability Summit at The Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores on Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3:30 p.m. Speakers for the professional development event include Anthony Schaff and Martha Morales (Gulf Shores Middle School), Jessica Shampley (Gulf Shores City Schools), Penny Ragland (Legacy), Christa Russell (Dauphin Island Sea Lab), Flo Deffner (Little Lagoon Preservation Society), Cailyn Bruno (New Jersey Institute of Technology), Kathleen Kirkpatrick (The Capacity Collaborative), Tycoma Miller (West Anniston Foundation), Rebecca Bryant (Watershed), Chandra Wright (Gulf State Park), Andrew Medhurst (MS-AL Sea Grant), Michelle Murrill (Southern View Media) and Tommy Ricks (Water Finance Exchange). For registration or sponsor info, visit joinacf.org.