ACF Connect With Coast Aug 22. at Big Beach

The Alabama Coastal Foundation will host a Connect To Your Coast information event at Big Beach Brewery in Gulf Shores from noon until 8 p.m. on Aug. 22. Come meet those who participate and volunteer in ACF programs, and make new connections. Grab a pint or a flight and ask questions and test your knowledge about Share The Beach and ACF’s other programs. For more info, call 251- 990-6002 or visit joinacf.org.