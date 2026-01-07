ACF Good Life Ride Jan. 31 at Gulf State Park Lodge

The Alabama Coastal Foundation will host a free Good Life Ride at Gulf State Park on Jan. 31. You can either ride whenever you would like and/or take a 9-mile group ride and tour the Gulf Eco Center at 10:30 a.m. For more info, including discount registration at the spectacular Lodge at Gulf State Park, visit joinacf.org or call 251-990-6002.

Founded in 1993, the ACF focuses on environmental stewardship through cooperation, education, and participation. Its programs include Share the Beach, which utilizes volunteers to protect sea turtle nests and hatchlings and the oyster shell recycling program, which collects shells from local restaurants to restore oyster reefs. It also Connect to Your Coast outreach happy hours around the state.