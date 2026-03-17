ACF Good Life Ride May 10 at Gulf State Park

The Alabama Coastal Foundation’s Good Life Ride is back on Pleasure Island for the 17th time on May 9, with two route options – miles and 17 miles – through Gulf State Park’s scenic backcountry trails. The rides start and finish at the Gulf State Park Lodge in Gulf Shores. This is not a race. The registration fee is $40 and room discounts are available at the spectacular Gulf State Park Lodge. For more info, visit GoodLifeRide.org.

Participants can either design your own ride any time that weekend or take a guided 9-mile ride at 9 a.m. in the parking lot to the east of the Lake Shelby Playground (20110 AL-135). Both options include delicious food and libations at Woodside Grill for the after-party beginning at 11 a.m.

“We do this under the Cooperation part of our mission because the more people who enjoy our coastal environment, the more will want to protect it,’’ said Haley Jackson, the ACF Coastal Relations Coordinator.