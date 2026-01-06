Acoustic Arts Concerts at Coastal Art Center start Jan. 23

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach will host an Acoustic Arts concert series in January and February. All concert tickets are $20 in advance. The concert schedule is as follows: January 23 at 6 p.m.: Gino Rosara Trio – An Evening of Smooth Jazz; Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.: Cellist Della Grigsby – A Musical Odyssey Thru Time & Genre; Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.: Four A Change – Love Notes.

All concerts will take place in the gallery listening room. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale by phone or in person at the Coastal Arts Center at 251-981-2787 (ARTS). Seating is limited for these up-close performances. The Coastal Arts Center is at 26389 Canal Road.