Actor Shia LaBeouf Hangin’ Out In Foley

Actor Shia LaBeouf stopped in for lunch at Groovy Goat in Foley on May 6 and, after consuming a couple bowls of clam chowder, posed for a selfie with the restaurant staff. “Shia LaBeouf transformed our Monday this week! Big fans in the house. Was a pleasure to serve him,” the caption read. LaBeouff was most recently all over the news for getting arrested for public intoxication (Isn’t that the idea?) during Mardi Gras season in New Orleans French Quarter.