ACU’s Strike Out Hunger fundraiser slated Aug. 24 at Gulf Bowl

Alabama Credit Union will host its Strike Out Hunger bowling event at the Gulf Bowl in Foley on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 2-5 p.m. Rally up your best team of eight to make a difference for children living in food insecure households. All donations will go directly toward preparing food packs for Secret Meals for Hungry Children in South Alabama. For more info, email SecretMeals@AlabamaCU.com. By partnering with local food banks, Alabama Credit Union is able to ensure hungry children have reliable access to nutritional food on the weekends. On average, $140 is the cost to provide a weekend food pack to one child, identified as going hungry, for an entire school year.