Adam Rhodes hooks Alabama record snook from dad’s dock

By David “Pierpounder” Thornton

The evening of Thursday February 26 began uneventfully enough for Adam Rhodes after he left his 9 to 5 job. So the last thing this fairly recent transplant to south Baldwin County from New Orleans expected was the amazing turn of events that transpired to write his name in the Alabama record books.

Around 7p.m., he decided to walk out onto his dad’s dock overlooking the creek behind their house. He soon spotted a very large fish that appeared to be a huge speckled trout, slowly cruising near the pier.

Adam grabbed up the first rod and reel that just so happened to be conveniently within reach and made several fruitless casts. The beast seemed uninterested in his offering, an inshore twitchbait, until it just nonchalantly inhaled the lure and tried to continue on its way.

Adam had other ideas though, so a short but hectic battle ensued, during which the fish broke the tip off the medium action rod. But the 15 pound line held and with some good luck and skill, plus the assistance of his brother who ran to get a landing net, the big fish was laid on the pier. The behemouth was a battle beaten, blind in one eye, 32 inch long, 13.70 pound snook.

Adam realized exactly what he had because a neighbor had caught the current Alabama record Common Snook of just over 7 pounds, but this fish was almost twice that size!

They iced down the fish, and the next morning took it to be weighed at the nearby Orange Beach Marina. They next took the snook to the Alabama Marine Resources office in Gulf Shores to do the paper work to have it certified as an Alabama Saltwater State Record for the species. That is still pending final approval as of press time.

Adam said the snook is still in his freezer and he plans to have it mounted. Even though it isn’t very pretty, it will always remind him of this epic catch of an Alabama record snook!

Pictured: Mickey Rhodes could not be prouder for his son, Adam’s catch of a pending Alabama State Record Common snook.