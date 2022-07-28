Adventure Week: Down Under VBS Aug. 1-4 in O.B.

By Natalie Miller

Adventure Week: Down Under is August 1-4 from 6pm-8:30pm at The Island Church. Adventure Week is the best week of the year and your kids won’t want to miss out on all the fun! This August, we are going Down Under on a zoological adventure as we learn about God’s awesome plan for Joseph’s life, how he conquered tough circumstances, and how Joseph choose forgiveness over anger. Kids will learn about God’s plan for our lives through crazy characters, epic Bible stories, exciting games, and fun crafts. Adventure Week is for kids Pre-K through 6th grade and the cost is $30 per child. You can register online at theislandchurch.tv/kids.