AI for Businesses hands-on workshop May 5 in Foley

Lindsay Schumacher will walk you through the basics of ChatGPT

The local business community is invited to a hands-on workshop titled “AI for Businesses’’ from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 at Riviera Utilities in Foley.

The evening includes a light dinner at 5 p.m. and is presented by L. Schumacher Consulting & Foley Main St. The workshop is free for Foley Main Street members, $15 for businesses in the Downtown Foley area and $25 for others. Register at https://forms.gle or call 251-270-0089 for more info.

Unlock the simple magic of AI and explore how simple AI tools can save you time and help your business grow in a way that’s easy to understand in a friendly, stress-free atmosphere.

Led by local marketing expert (pictured) Lindsay Schumacher, president of L. Schumacher Consulting, the workshop will help business owners create their voice and grow their digital presence. Discover how you can complete a task in half the time and more efficiently.

Schumacher will walk attendees through the basics of ChatGPT in a way that feels approachable and fun. You’ll learn how to write prompts that actually work for creating effective social media posts, website content, and Google-friendly updates quickly.

Whether you want to plan your week more efficiently or improve your team’s communication, this workshop is all about giving you practical tools available through AI.

“Come as you are, bring your questions, and let’s explore the future of business together,’’ Schumacher said.