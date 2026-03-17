Al.com includes Elberta landmarks among best road trip stops

This Is Alabama (al.com) has included two Elberta landmarks – Bamahenge and The Lady in the Bay – among Alabama’s most unusual pit stops. Both are located on Fish Trap Road leading to Barber Marina.

“You can have your pick of quirky attractions near the Barber Marina to help break up the drive,’’ reported the popular al.com newsletter. “George Barber, heir to the Barber Dairy fortune and holder of the Guinness World Record for his collection of 1,400 motorcycles, has a love of roadside oddities and, thankfully, shares it with the world.’’

Lady in the Bay: The quirky fiberglass sculpture showing a giant woman’s head and knees emerging from the water was completed in 2012 and began life in a lake on the property of Barber Motorsports Museum & Park in Leeds. She was later moved to Barber’s Elberta property. Her face ripped off and her kneecaps gone as a result of 2020’s Hurricane Sally, she was shipped in pieces to creator Mark Cline’s Virginia studio to undergo a massive rebuild. The restored Lady in the Bay was returned to the marina in late 2022. Floating walkways now allow visitors to get up close.

Bamahenge: The full-scale replica of the iconic monument in England was also built by Cline in 2012. It stands 21 feet tall and spans 104 feet across. Even the stones on the fiberglass structure were painted to resemble the stones of the original Stonehenge, and it lines up with the midsummer solstice.

Dinosaur City: There are also four lifesize dinosaur statues created by Cline located within the woods near Stonehenge and the Lady in the Bay sculptures. In addition to the dinosaurs, there are two knights, a giant spider, and other sculptures scattered about in the woods surrounding Barber Marina.