Al. Gulf Coast Zoo 4th Annual Seed & Plant Swap Jan. 31

The 4th Annual Seed and Plant Swap at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Come swap seeds and cuttings, share gardening tips, and grow your community. This event is perfect for everyone from seasoned gardeners to beginners to diversify their garden and meet fellow plant enthusiasts. Talented homesteading craftsmen and artisans will also be on hand to demonstrate their skills and share their knowledge. For more info or to participate as a craftsman or vendor, contact Marcale Sisk at marcale@algulfcoastzoo.org. This year’s event will also feature info tables with local plant & garden enthusiasts, live demonstrations and educational talks, vendor booths and meet-and-greets with Zoo animal ambassadors

Come spend the day learning, sharing, and celebrating the joy of gardening with fellow plant lovers. Event activities are included with regular zoo admission or zoo membership, and all guests will be admitted at a 26% discount. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is located at 20499 Oak Road East in Gulf Shores. More info: (251) 256-7008 or algulfcoastzoo.org.