Al. Gulf Coast Zoo Foundation receives $90K Impact 100 Grant

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Foundation was the recipient of a $90,000 grant from Impact 100 Baldwin County, which awarded a total of $450,000 to area nonprofits in its five focus areas: Arts & Culture; Education; Environment, Preservation and Recreation; Family; and Health and Wellness.

The grant funds will be used to purchase audio/communication equipment for the Zoo’s three new presentation areas: Main Event, Amphitheater, and Swamp Stages, which will enhance its educational endeavors.

Others presented $90K grants from Impact 100 included Family Promise of Baldwin County, Hope Center, Eastern Shore Art Center and Exploreum Science Center. The five nonprofit organizations were selected from a highly competitive field of applicants.

This is the 13th year Impact 100 Baldwin County has awarded grants to non-profits with programs in Baldwin ounty. Since its inception in 2008, Impact 100 Baldwin County has awarded 43 grants totaling $4 million. Impact 100 is an all-volunteer philanthropic organization comprised of women coming together to make high-impact grants to improve the lives of people in Baldwin County.