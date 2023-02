Al Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Party Like A Kid Day on Feb. 21



The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores will host Fat Tuesday – “Party Like a Kid Day on Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. In the spirit of Mardi Gras revelry, bring your krewe to the zoo on Fat Tuesday and all admissions will be charged at the children’s price of only $14.95. Also, all seniors will enjoy $10 admission every Wednesday. More info: alabamagulfcoastzoo.com.