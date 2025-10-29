Al. Gulf Coast Zoo offers 4th Tuesday pre-school

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores is beginning its Growing Wild Minds education program with a new preschool program called Cub Club on the 4th Tuesday of the month. Children attending must be accompanied by an adult.

Cub Club will offer preschool explorers a fun-filled story time, arts & crafts, meet and greets with animal ambassadors in a sensory friendly atmosphere, and it is included with regular zoo admission and free to zoo members. For more info, visit alabamagulfcoastzoo. org.

The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The inhabitants of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo are a richly diverse and decidedly unique population with 118 species that include 22 critically endangered species.