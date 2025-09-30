Al. Gulf Coast Zoo pre-school 4th Tues. weekly program

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores is beginning its Growing Wild Minds education program with a new preschool program called Cub Club.

Cub Club will be offered the 4th Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m in the zoo’s classroom, located adjacent to the gift shop. Children attending must be accompanied by an adult.

Cub Club will offer preschool explorers a fun-filled story time, arts & crafts, and a meet and greet with one of the zoo’s animal ambassadors. Cub Club is all inclusive and sensory friendly.

Cub Club is included with regular zoo admission and free to zoo members. For more info, visit alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.