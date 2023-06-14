Al Gulf Coast Zoo welcomes birth of Carrot, an endangered ring-tailed lemur

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores recently welcomed another endangered ring-tailed lemur to the family. Born on April 8, 2023, this ring-tailed lemur is the first one to be born at the zoo in eight years and the first born at the zoo’s new location. Keepers have named it Carrot to pay homage to its birthdate on Easter. Carrot was born on the zoo’s Ring-tailed Lemur Island to mom Pepper. Pepper is an experienced mom and is doing a great job taking care of Carrot. You can observe all the ring-tailed lemurs on the Island daily from 9 am to 4 pm when you visit the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Learn more at alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.

“It is doing very well and developing quickly,” said Joel Hamilton, the zoo’s executive director. “This birth allows us to play an important role as a zoo and animal care team as we continue to learn more about the survival of this endangered lemur species.”

Carrot can be seen clinging to its mother’s back moving about the island, frequently nursing and grooming. Over the next few months, Carrot will begin spending more time on its own, exploring Ring-tailed Lemur Island and the rest of the troop (a group of lemurs). Carrot will stay close to mom to nurse or sleep, until around 5 to 6 months of age when weaning occurs.

There are more than 100 species of lemurs, all native to the island of Madagascar, and all are considered threatened or endangered. Ring-tailed lemurs are easily identified by the black and white bands around their tails, woolly fur, and big eyes. They are listed as endangered .