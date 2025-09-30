Tuesday, September 30, 2025
AL. oyster harvest starts Oct. 6

Certain areas of public oyster bottoms east of the Dauphin Island Pkwy. in Mobile will be open for weekday harvest by tong or hand only in Alabama beginning on Monday, Oct. 6 at 7 a.m. Harvesters can view locations and Alabama’s Oyster Management Station at outdooralabama. com/oysterharvest. Recreational oyster catchers must report their catch and purchase a recreational harvest tag at an OMS station. Recreational harvesters may take up to 100 (minimum 3 inches) oysters in the same open grids. No license is required.