Al. oyster industry forum Jan. 31

Scott Bannon from the Alabama Marine Resources Dept., Chris Nelson from Bon Secour Fisheries and Chuck Wilson from Navy Cove Oysters will be on the panel moderated by Rusty Grice (Auburn University) to discuss the challenges and opportunities for sustaining Alabama’s oyster industry during the Alabama Coastal Foundation 11th Annual Sustainability Summit on Jan. 31 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at The Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores. The agenda also includes a keynote presentation on Alabama’s Green Ribbon Schools. The professional development event is intended to encourage people in the private, public and social sectors to understand the economic and environmental benefits of using sustainable practices.