Al. residents will get first stab at state’s campsites

Alabama residents will soon be able to make reservations for traditional campground accommodations (RV, modern, and primitive camping) at Alabama State Parks a month earlier than other travelers.

Beginning Aug. 1, 2024, Alabama residents will be able to make online reservations 13 months in advance, a month before out-of-state residents, giving Alabamians will have greater flexibility in pricing, location and date options.

“Alabamians consistently support our 21 State Parks, and this is a way we can show our appreciation,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “Allowing Alabama residents to book earlier gives our neighbors expanded opportunities to stay, play and explore throughout our State Parks.”

Alabamians, for instance, will be able to book Labor Day 2025 as early as Aug. 1 through early access. Some destinations, such as camping reservations at Cheaha State Park during peak fall foliage season, have sold out in a matter of hours a year in advance. The new “Alabama Residents Advanced Reservation Window” should make it easier for residents to secure such high-demand reservations.

Reservations can be made online through alapark.com. Users from out-of-state zip codes will continue to be allowed to make reservations 12 months in advance.

The zip code attached to the credit card for the reservation must match the Alabama zip code that was originally provided. The necessity to enter a zip code at the beginning and end of the transaction is a new but needed security to ensure that only Alabama residents utilize the 13-month booking window.

“We encourage guests to make reservations early and often through our Plan Your Adventure Online portal available on our website at alapark.com,’’ said State Parks Director Greg Lein. “We truly appreciate all the support Alabamians give our State