Al. Retailers honor Foley Fish Co. for 101 years at same location

Foley Fish Company was recently honored by the Alabama Retailers Assn. (alabamaretail.org) with an Alabama Centennial Retailer award for being Baldwin County’s longest operating fresh seafood market. Founded in downtown Foley in 1921 by John Hesse, the market is currently owned b Tracy Ward, who purchased the company in 1999 from the second owners, Eddie and Peggy Hesse. The market’s offerings include fresh seafood, dips, homemade gumbos, etouffee and shrimp bisque from 321 South McKenzie St.

“Nationally, small businesses account for 48% of all American jobs and contribute 43.5% of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP),” said Darreyln Dunmore, executive director of Foley Main Street Inc. “The enthusiasm and work ethic of Tracy and her family reflect that of small businesses not only in downtown Foley but nationwide.”

Pictured: From left, Steve Ward, Donna Watts with South Baldwin Chamber, Foley Fish Co. owner Tracy Ward, Darrelyn Dunmore with Foley Main Street and Alexis Willis with Warren Averett.