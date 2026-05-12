Al. Seafood Cook-Off is May 18 at The Wharf

The 11th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off will be held on May 18 at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Hosted by Sweet Grown Alabama, the competition will feature four chefs competing for the title and a chance to represent Alabama at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans.

Competing chefs are Emilio Urban of CoastAl Restauranat in Orange Beach, Chris Ippolito, Jason McGarry and Robbie” Nicolaisen. A panel selected the finalists based on creativity, ingredient harmony, and overall dish composition. They will cook in front of a panel of industry experts at The Wharf.

Chefs must include both Alabama Gulf seafood and a locally grown ingredient in their dish, and the winner will earn a $2,500 cash prize and recognition as Alabama’s top seafood chef.

More info: AlabamaSeafoodCookOff.org.

“This is a great opportunity to not only highlight Alabama seafood but also the incredible ingredients grown across our state,” said Chris Blankenship, ADC Commissioner.