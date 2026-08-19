Alabama authors pen book to help families prep for floods

Alabama authors and catastrophe flood insurance professionals Sherry Odom (top) and Karen Hameroff (bottom) have released Flood Help 101: The Expert Guide, a practical, full-color resource designed to help homeowners prepare for, respond to, and recover from flooding. The authors created the book to simplify complex flood topics into clear, easy-to-understand guidance for everyday families.

“Too often, we meet homeowners after the disaster has already happened,” said Odom. “Our goal is to help people make informed decisions before the next storm, because preparation doesn’t stop the storm. It changes the outcome.”

The guide covers topics including: Understanding flood risk, even in low-risk flood zones; Emergency preparedness and evacuation planning; Flood insurance basics and common misconceptions; Documenting damage after a flood; Navigating the claims process; Recovery and rebuilding resources.

Featuring more than 160 full-color photographs, illustrations, checklists, and expert tips, Flood Help 101 is written for homeowners, renters, business owners, community organizations, and anyone who wants to be better prepared before the next flood event strikes.

The release also marks the launch of FloodHelp101.com, where visitors can download free preparedness resources, including an Emergency Supply Checklist and other disaster planning tools.

The book is available now through Amazon and directly through FloodHelp101.com.