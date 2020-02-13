Alabama Clay Conference is Feb. 27-March 1 in Orange Beach

The 35th Alabama Clay Conference will be held this year in Orange Beach and feature a Thursday evening reception and Sunday exhibition that are open to the public. A conference reception at the Perdido Beach Resort will be held on Feb. 27 from 5-7 p.m. An exhibition, Visions Past and Future, featuring original work by local state, national and international ceramic artists, will be held on Sunday, March 1 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach Gallery. Featured presenters are Jennifer Allen, Naomi Clement, Shadow May, and Steve Loucks. For more info, email info@alclayconference.org or visit alclayconference. org.