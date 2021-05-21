Alabama coastal cities celebrate Lemonade Day

Orange Beach, Foley, and Gulf Shores recently proclaimed Saturday, May 15, 2021 as Lemonade Day Coastal Alabama at recent city council meetings.

The mayors and councils spoke on the benefits of the nationwide educational program, based out of Houston, Texas, which first came to the Coastal Alabama area back in 2018. The program is run by the Coastal Alabama Business and South Baldwin Chambers.

Students in Kindergarten through 5th Grade attended various workshops on topics (such as recipe development and stand building) to help prepare them for the big day where they ran their own stand at a designated location in the community.