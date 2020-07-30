Alabama extends statewide mask requirements through Aug. 31

Alabama Governor Ivey extended the state’s Safer at Home Order to include statewide mask requirements until August 31 at 5 p.m.

Individuals will be required to wear facial coverings when in public and in close contact with other people. All teachers and students second grade and above are included.

“We must remain vigilant if we’re going to get our kids back in schools & keep our economy open,’’ Gov. Ivey said. “Wearing a mask can’t hurt but can only help. It’s a way to protect yourself as well as others you work with, care about & even love.

“While no one likes having to wear a mask, I believe we are making progress in this area,’’ she added.