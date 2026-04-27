Alabama Gulf Coast Music Hall Songwriters Fest May 8-9

The First Annual Alabama Gulf Coast Music Hall Songwriters Festival, the brainchild of local songwriter/entertainer Christina Crystal, will be held May 8-9 from noon until 10 p.m. each day at the Foley venue better known as the Big Red Barn at 12615 Foley Beach Expy. Weekend tickets are $20 per day in advance or $25 at the door. Weekend passes are $35. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/AGCMHsongfest. Call 251-500-9018 for more info.

“The festival will feature legendary Nashville writers alongside regional and local artists in the classic songwriter round format, where performers share the stories behind their songs and take turns performing original material,’’ Crystal said.

A portion of ticket sales and an event silent auction will benefit Gulf Coast Musicians Medical Fund.

“The Gulf Coast has some incredible musicians who play for tourists every night,’’ Crystal said. “This festival gives them a chance to step forward as songwriters and share the heart and soul behind the music.”

Buzz Kiefer will present free informal workshops on songwriting each day from 11-11:45 a.m. Limited to 15 participants, the workshop is a chance for writers to share thoughts on songwriting and critique each others’ work. Kiefer’s songs and jingles have been featured on radio, television and theatrical productions.

Participating songwriters include Bobby Keel, Bo Roberts, Mark Sherrill, Jack Williams, Troy Martin, Brown Barnes, Donna Slater, Hawkshaw Hawkins, Taylor Craven, Megan Lea, Kevin Swanson, J Hawkins, Chad Wilson, Kaitlyn Croker, Willie Traywick, Roger Howard, Emily White, Johnny Hayes, Neil Dover, Jesse Bumann, Tim Roberts, Jenna McClelland, Rhonda Hart, Elaine Petty, Joey Collins, Kat Hess, Destiny Brown, Austin Thompson, Justin Colvard, Harold Boothe, Renee Amelia, Rachel Lane, Dadfire Missfire, Garrett Howell, Jonathan Puzan, Ryan Balthrop, Jessie Ritter, Emma Forgette, Kyle Wilson, Christina Steele, Wes Loper, Chris Beverly, Tim Nowell, WB Sims, Jarrod Nichols, Mel Knapp, Zachary T. Diedrich, Sadie McLayne, Nick Branch, Mika Lynch, Kat Deal, Kiefer, Ryan Dyer, Webb Dalton, Emily Stuckey, Mark Dreyer, Justin Fobes, Prestin Stanfill, Brent Varner, Mike Diamond, Cowboy Johnson, Joel Sharon and Mickey Adams.

“From rising local talent to seasoned writers, it’s a weekend dedicated to the heart and soul of original music on the Gulf Coast,’’ Crystal said.

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