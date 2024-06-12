Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Forage-to-Fork Dinner slated June 14

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host its Forage-to-Fork Dinner on Friday, June 14 from 5 -8 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person for the 21 and over event. Tickets are available at e.givesmart.com or alabamagulfcoastzoo.com.

Guests will embark on an educational hike through the wilderness on the grounds of Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, guided by expert foragers Chef Tanner Hammond, The Mushroom Man, and Natasha Freeman from Bee-Lightful Botanicals. They explore the landscape, discovering hidden treasures: wild edibles.