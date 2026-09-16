Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Harvest Moon Fest Sept. 26

Family friendly evening event raises funds for endangered wolves

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host the family friendly Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy after-hours Zoo access, nocturnal animal activities, animal meet-and-greets, a hay maze, s’mores, bounce houses, and a DJ Glow Party. Tickets are $15 for for adults, $10 for children 3-17) and free for kids 2 and under, with discounts for zoo members. Purchase tickets at HarvestMoonFest.givesmart.com.

The zoo is located at 20499 Oak Rd East in Gulf Shores and is open daily from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m.. Info: (251) 256-7008 or alabamagulfcoastzoo.com.

Support for the fest helps the Zoo provide for the needs of over 250 animals that call it home and allow the Zoo to continue to provide community educational programs that help people engage with wildlife and encourage them to protect the world around them.

Pictured: A portion of the fest proceeds will be donated to the Saving Animals From Extinction American Red Wolf Program. As the first zoo in the state to become a partner facility in the program, the zoo welcomed two critically endangered American red wolves, brothers Jenkins and Walker, who were 2.5 years old when they arrived last December.

Fewer than 20 red wolves remain in the wild today. To prevent extinction, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service created a captive breeding program in 1973. Today, just over 200 red wolves live under human care in accredited zoos and wildlife centers across the country. The SAFE American Red Wolf Program continues this vital work by researching, breeding, and preparing red wolves for release back into their native habitats.

Red wolves play a crucial role in maintaining healthy ecosystems by naturally balancing populations of deer, rodents, and other species. Protecting them helps protect entire landscapes.

Jenkins and Walker’s habitat is designed to mimic their natural environment. The animal care team has special protocols for feeding and caring that limit human contact. By keeping the wolves as wild as possible, it increases their chances of thriving if they are later paired for breeding or released into the wild.

“Their exhibit is different than our others. Guests may not see these wolves as often as other animals. This species is naturally timid, and it is important that we limit human interaction to allow the wolves to remain as wild as possible,” said Joel Hamilton, the zoo’s executive director.