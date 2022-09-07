Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl on Friday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 p.m. ‘til 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of beer tastings, food catered by Safari Club Restaurant, live music by Grits & Greens, meet and greets with animals, and more. All proceeds benefit the Zoo and support sloth conservation efforts in South America.
VIP tickets are $75 and general admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets allow for exclusive early admission, a VIP food area, giraffe feedings, and zipline rides. Tickets are on sale at ZooBrew22.givesmart.com.