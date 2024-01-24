Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo mourns loss of its beloved Luna

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo recently announced the passing of Luna, the gray timberwolf who arrived at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo with her siblings Jake and Jett at just 6 days old from a conservation group in Florida 13 years ago. Luna was deeply loved by her keepers and guests alike. She loved to train and listened well. Her favorite treats were shrimp and cooked sweet potato. She was often the first to rip into her enrichment of paper bags and boxes, and find interesting new scents around the exhibit to roll around in. Many guests may remember her as the “winky wolf” after she lost her right eye to bone cancer in early 2022. Unfortunately, Luna’s condition worsened recently as several inoperable masses were identified, and her quality of life became compromised. Thus, the best course of action for Luna was to humanely say goodbye.