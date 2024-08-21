Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Residents Are Staying Cool

Dedicated zookeepers at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores work hard to keep its animal friends cool and comfortable during this extreme heat. Frozen treats and icy enrichment activities ensure everyone stays refreshed and happy. Keepers use some creative activities to help the animal beat the heat, including the use of fruit popsicles made from blended fruits and juices. Birds and small mammals especially enjoy this refreshing way to stay hydrated and entertained while beating the heat. Keepers also set up sprinklers or misting systems in enclosures. Many animals, like the cheetah and ostrich, enjoy playing in the water. Animals like primates, bears and some birds enjoy splashing around in kiddie pools. Keepers also freeze blood into fun shapes as a cool way to feed big cats and other carnivores. You can visit all the “cool’’ animals at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn more at alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.