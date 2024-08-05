Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Welcomes Ambassador Clint Eastwood

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is excited to introduce the newest addition to the WILD (Wildlife Interpretive and Learning Department) ambassador team – North American Beaver, Clint Eastwood. Clint Eastwood was born on April 2 at Bear Hollow Zoo in Athens, Georgia. At 3 months old, he weighs only 9 pounds. As he matures, he can grow up to 85-100 pounds. Clint loves swimming in his pool and chewing on his oak sticks. Clint has been acclimating to his new home here at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo for over a month now. He is ready to begin representing the zoo during its educational programs in the park and out in the community. Clint was able to be acquired by the zoo thanks to a generous donation by the Georgia Society of Association Executives who held a “Pay the Pig” fundraiser during their recent annual retreat in Gulf Shores. Clint Eastwood’s punny name was chosen by the staff at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and he will fit right in with Lucille Ball the three-banded armadillo, Kevin Bacon the domestic pig, Blake Shelton the tortoise, and all his other animal ambassador friends.

The North American beaver is the largest rodent in the United States, growing up to 3 feet long, not including their tail. As a semi-aquatic mammal, beavers are able to stay underwater for up to 15 minutes. Beavers also have ever growing teeth and require large amounts of browse and chews to take care of them. Be on the lookout for Clint on your next visit to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, open daily 9 am – 4 pm. He is currently learning how to meet new people by taking brief walks through the zoo and spending time in the South American Adventure yard for swim time.

Clint will stay behind the scenes in the ambassador exhibit space for now. Plans have been designed to build a permanent exhibit space in the Americas section of the zoo. If you would like to help fund this new exhibit, contact development@algulfcoastzoo.org or make an online donation at www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.