Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo welcomes Taj & Shani to the family

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has added two endangered cheetahs to its family. The two females, named Taj and Shani, will be in residence at the zoo for approximately six months.

“This is an exciting time for the zoo, as it’s the very first time we have had the opportunity to house cheetahs. Known for their speed, cheetahs are the fastest known land mammal. While they are a large cat, they don’t roar. They meow and purr more like a house cat. But they are definitely not house cats,” said Joel M. Hamilton, the zoo’s executive director.

“It is our hope that our guests will see these cheetahs and be inspired to help support their conservation and increase awareness of the world around us.”

The Gulf Shores zoo was chosen by the Metro Richmond Zoo as a Zoological Association of America’s (ZAA) accredited facility to become home to these two cheetahs who are part of the ZAA Animal Management Plan, which establishes a valuable genetic and reproduction program to protect the future of this endangered species. There are fewer than 7,000 cheetahs in the wild.

“Having these cats at the zoo allows us the opportunity to teach our guests about these magnificent animals. The Zoo has supported the Cheetah AMP and cheetah conservation in Africa for several years,’’ Hamilton said.

The cheetahs have been adjusting well to their new surroundings and can often be found enjoying the shade of the palm trees in their exhibit.

Special thanks to all the donors who participated in the Zoo’s Spring fundraiser, a portion of the funds raised allowed the zoo to arrange for the transport of these new animals.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is located at 20499 Oak Rd E in Gulf Shores and is open daily from 9 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. Learn more at alabamagulfcoastzoo.org or call (251) 256-7008.