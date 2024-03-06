Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo’s Jett Passes

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced the passing of Jett, a 13 year old gray Timberwolf who arrived at the Zoo with her siblings Jake and Luna at just 6 days old from a conservation group in Florida. Jett was always the protector of the pack, alert and watching out for her brother and sister. She loved being able to tear apart boxes for enrichment or take a dunk in her pond. Jett enjoyed training with her keeper and voluntarily participated in her own vet care. It was through this training keepers were able to monitor her health closely. Unfortunately, a bone cancer mass on her jawbone and other conditions worsened and her quality of life became compromised, and the best course of action was to humanely say goodbye. She is survived by her brother Jake, who is also under close health watch by his animal care and veterinarian teams. Jake is continuing to receive special care and attention. Timberwolves are a large canid species that live in many different regions of the world. The largest number of Timberwolves can be found in the northern region of their range in Canada and Russia. Their average lifespan in the wild is 3-5 years of age. In human care, they can live on average up to 15 years old.

“Jett’s passing comes shortly after the loss of her sister a few months ago,’’ said Joel Hamilton, Executive Director. “The loss of any animal in our care is always a challenge and the loss of Jett is felt deeply by the entire care team and the community who watched these three sibling wolves grow up at the Zoo.”

Timberwolves are often persecuted throughout their range due to conflict with humans over depredation on livestock and exaggerated concerns regarding direct threats to humans. Yellowstone National Park however has seen an immense change due to the reintroduction of the gray wolves back into the ecosystems. Wolves are causing a cascade of improved ecological changes, including helping to increase beaver populations and bringing back aspen and vegetation due to the wolves keeping the elk populations down within the par