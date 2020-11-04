Alabama issues $1.2 billion in bonds to pay for capital improvements at schools across the state

Plan includes $33.3 million for Baldwin County School System, $2.3 million for Gulf Shores City Schools

Baldwin County legislators joined with other state officials in celebrating a bond issuance that could mean $33.3 million for The Baldwin County School System and $2.3 million for Gulf Shores City Schools.

The Alabama Public School and College Authority announced the approval of a $1.25 billion bond issuance for public school capital improvements across the state. It is the largest amount of state-issued bond money ever.

“This is great news for growing school systems like ours here in Baldwin County,” Rep. Steve McMillan (R – Foley) said. “That kind of funding is essential in keeping up with the growth we continue to see across our county in both school systems and is a big help.”

All seven of the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation members voted in favor of legislation, citing the county’s incredible growth, its ability to target future growth areas and to ensure small class sizes. School systems and other educational entities awarded money from the bond are allowed to use the money for repairs and construction projects for their campuses.

Gov. Kay Ivey heralded the bond issue as a big win for Alabama’s schools and students.

““The APSCA issued $1.48 billion in bonds to provide funds for capital improvement projects for Alabama’s K-12 schools, community colleges, and institutions of higher education and to refund and retire outstanding obligations of the Authority,’’ Gov. Ivey said.

“The Authority realized $27 million in aggregate debt service savings by refunding and retiring outstanding obligations. Even amidst a roller coaster year and COVID-19 derailing the Legislative Session, we remain ever committed to the students and teachers across our state through this record investment.”