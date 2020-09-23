Alabama National Guard distributing essentials in South Baldwin

The Alabama National Guard has set up food, ice and water distribution points at 11 locations in South Baldwin County, including:

• Elberta Elberta Fire Department 13125 Chicago St. Elberta, AL Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Fairhope Volanta Park 523 Volanta Ave. Fairhope, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Foley Foley Soccer Complex 18507 US Hwy. 98 Foley, AL Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Gulf Shores Gulf Shores Sportsplex 19025 Oak Rd West (County Rd. 6) Gulf Shores, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Lillian Lillian Community Club 34148 Widell Ave. Lillian, AL Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Orange Beach Christian Life – The Island Church 25550 Canal Rd. Orange Beach Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Perdido Beach Perdido Beach Fire Department 8450 Escambia Ave. Perdido Beach, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Robertsdale South Baldwin County Coliseum 19477 Fairground Rd. Robertsdale, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Summerdale 502 West Lee Ave. Summerdale, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.