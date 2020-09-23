Home / News / Alabama National Guard distributing essentials in South Baldwin

Alabama National Guard distributing essentials in South Baldwin

By on September 22, 2020

The Alabama National Guard has set up food, ice and water distribution points at 11 locations in South Baldwin County, including:
• Elberta Elberta Fire Department 13125 Chicago St. Elberta, AL Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
• Fairhope Volanta Park 523 Volanta Ave. Fairhope, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
• Foley Foley Soccer Complex 18507 US Hwy. 98 Foley, AL Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
• Gulf Shores Gulf Shores Sportsplex 19025 Oak Rd West (County Rd. 6) Gulf Shores, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
• Lillian Lillian Community Club 34148 Widell Ave. Lillian, AL Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
• Orange Beach Christian Life – The Island Church 25550 Canal Rd. Orange Beach Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
• Perdido Beach Perdido Beach Fire Department 8450 Escambia Ave. Perdido Beach, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
• Robertsdale South Baldwin County Coliseum 19477 Fairground Rd. Robertsdale, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
• Summerdale 502 West Lee Ave. Summerdale, AL Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

