Alabama offers free fishing on June 13

On Saturday, June 13, Alabamians and out-of-state visitors alike will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters.

Free Fishing Day allows residents and non-residents to enjoy the outstanding fishing Alabama has to offer without purchasing a fishing license.

The event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 2-8.

Free Fishing Day takes place during Alabama’s red snapper season. While fishing license requirements are waived, those fishing for red snapper will still need a $10 Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement.

For more information, visit outdooralabama. com. Some piers and state public fishing lakes may still require fees and permits to enter the area.