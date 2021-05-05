Alabama Opens for Red Snapper Fishing on May 28

Alabama state waters and federal waters will open to private vessel anglers for red snapper fishing on Friday, May 28. The season will consist of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday, beginning Friday, May 28, and continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met.

These dates only apply to anglers fishing from recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. Anglers fishing from federally permitted for-hire vessels have their own 63-day season beginning June 1 at 12:01 a.m. local time through August 3 at 12:01 a.m. local time.

As in recent years, Alabama will use Snapper Check to monitor landings during the season and will provide semi-weekly updates at www.outdooralabama.com. The exact Alabama private angler quota has not yet been provided by the National Marine Fisheries service but is anticipated to be similar to the 2020 quota which was 1,122,662 pounds. When the quota is anticipated to be met, MRD will announce a closure date.

Weekends are defined as 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday. The daily bag limit will be two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length. Anglers over the age of 16 must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license, and even Alabama residents 65 or older and lifetime saltwater license holder must have a current saltwater angler registration. The saltwater angler registration is free and available at outdooralabama.com.