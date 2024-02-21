Alabama Oyster harvest was “very successful”

Alabama’s public oyster reefs closed for harvest on Jan. 19 after being open to harvest for 75 days. During that time, more than 32,000 sacks of oysters will have been harvested totaling almost 2.7 million pounds with an approximate dockside value of more than $1.2 million.

“This season has been very successful and built on the successes of the previous four years,” said Scott Bannon, MRD Director. We anticipated the number of sacks harvested to be similar to last season but we did have some mortality on the reef from oyster drills, a predatory snail that thrives when salinity levels are higher. Harvester participation was lower than last year with an average of 83 per day compared to 164 for the 2022 season. Harvest averaged 460 sacks per day which is approximately 39,000 pounds of oysters per day.

MRD continues to utilize several new survey techniques to assist with developing pre-season harvest estimates and work toward restoring and maintaining Alabama’s oyster reefs so that oysters can be enjoyed for generations.

“Utilizing our harvest grid system, we were able to monitor small areas and appropriately close them for sustainability, while keeping harvesters working more days in other locations,’’ Bannon said. “The dockside price paid per pound was more variable than last year but harvesters were able to sell their catch for a profit which is beneficial to the families and the local economy.”