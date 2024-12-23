Alabama oyster season closes on December 31

All public water bottoms will close to the harvest of oysters on Dec.31, according to a press release from the state’s Dept. of Natural Resources. During the 59 day oyster season, oystermen harvested approximately 25,000 sacks of oysters totaling almost 2.1 million pounds with an approximate dockside value exceeding $1.5 million.

ADCNR continues to utilize several new survey techniques to assist with developing season harvest estimates and work toward restoring and maintaining Alabama’s oyster reefs so that oysters can be enjoyed for generations to come.

Recently, ADCNR received approximately $10 million in funding for oyster restoration from the Natural Resources Damage Assessment Trustee Implementation Group from funds allocated from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship serves as the lead NRDA trustee for Alabama. The restoration work utilizing those funds will begin in 2025 and be led by ADCNR.