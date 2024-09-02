Alabama poll workers will make at least $175 per day
The Baldwin County Commission have increased the total compensation for poll workers for statewide and local county elections this November. In Baldwin County, clerks will earn $175, chief clerks $185, and inspectors $200 for service on election day. Poll workers must be a registered voter in Alabama and attend mandatory poll worker training. There are no exceptions to this requirement. Info: alabama.gov/alabama.