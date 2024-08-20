Alabama recreational fishing licenses expire Aug. 31

By David Thornton

Alabama recreational fishing licenses expire on August 31st each year. So you must renew by September 1st, and/or enter the saltwater registry if you are a resident over age 65, have a lifetime license, or wish to obtain a $10 Reef Fish Endorsement. It is important that every saltwater angler enter the Saltwater Registry annually to ensure our State Department of Conservation receives its fair share of Federal tax refund dollars. See more at outdooralabama.com/licenses/saltwater-recreational-licenses