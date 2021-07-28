Alabama red snapper fishing season will end when quota is filled

The Alabama Marine Resources Division, after monitoring Alabama’s recreational red snapper landings through the Snapper Check program, has determined that the season can remain open for private and state charter vessel anglers until further notice. As of July 19, 751,507 pounds of Alabama’s 1,122,662 pound federal quota had been harvested.

Alabama state waters and federal waters are open Friday through Monday until the private angler quota is projected to be met. These dates only apply to anglers fishing from recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. Federally permitted for-hire vessels have their own 63-day season that started on June 1 and continues through Aug. 2.

Weekends are defined as 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday. The daily bag limit will be two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length. Anglers over the age of 16 must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license, and even Alabama residents 65 or older and lifetime saltwater license holder must have a current saltwater angler registration. The saltwater angler registration is free and available at outdooralabama.com.