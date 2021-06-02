Alabama red snapper fishing season will end when quota is filled

Alabama state waters and federal waters are open Friday through Monday until the private angler quota is projected to be met. These dates only apply to anglers fishing from recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. Federally permitted for-hire vessels have their own 63-day season that started on June 1 and continues through Aug. 2.

The exact Alabama private angler quota has not yet been provided by the National Marine Fisheries. When the quota is anticipated to be met, MRD will announce a closure date.

Weekends are defined as 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday. The daily bag limit will be two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length. Anglers over the age of 16 must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license, and even Alabama residents 65 or older and lifetime saltwater license holder must have a current saltwater angler registration. The saltwater angler registration is free and available at outdooralabama.com.