Alabama Red Snapper season open daily ‘til quota is met

At least as of Sept. 13, The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will keep the red snapper season open seven days a week until the private angler quota of 664,552 pounds is met.

“We have had a good red snapper season so far this year and I have been blessed with several great fishing trips with family and friends,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “In examining the pounds harvested so far this year and the quota that is remaining, we are expanding red snapper season to seven days a week effective immediately. I am glad we can add more access to this great fishery throughout the fall.”

As of August 24, ADCNR’s Marine Resources Division reported that 443,737 pounds of the state’s 2025 quota has been harvested. ADCNR will announce a season closure date when the 2025 quota is anticipated to be met.

Alabama’s red snapper season applies to anglers fishing from shore, private recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats in Alabama state waters and federal waters that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits. ADCNR uses Snapper Check to monitor shore, private vessel and state charter angler landings during the season. Weekly landings updates are available at outdooralabama.com/2025-red-snapper-landings-summary.