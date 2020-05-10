Alabama restaurants, bars, breweries can re-open May 11

Churches, salons, barbers, fitness center also to re-open

Alabama Governor Ivey, as expected, has amended the state’s Safer at Home Order to allow restaurants, bars, breweries and close contact retail businesses to open on Monday, May 11. Restrictions include limiting the party size at tables to no more than eight and maintaining at least six feet of separation between people at different tables, booths, chairs, or stools. Employees must wear a mask or other facial covering at all times while interacting with patrons. Self-service drink stations and buffet lines are prohibited and occupancy is limited to 50 percent of the building’s capacity. The amended Order will remain in place until May 22.

The amended order also allows for church services and other gatherings of any size, as long as the gathered can maintain a six-foot distance between people from different households. Fitness centers, spas, yoga studios, hair and nail salons, barbers, tattoo parlors can also re-open at 50 percent capacity with social distancing and hygiene restrictions in place. Employees at those businesses also must wear masks.

On May 1, the state’s Safer at Home Order allowed for beaches re-open and all retail stores to reopen at no more than 50 percent of the normal occupancy load. Under the amended order, daycare facilities are still limited to 12 children or less per room.

The following businesses will remain closed: night clubs; bowling alleys; arcades; concert venues; theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers; tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums); racetracks; indoor children’s play areas; adult entertainment venues; casinos; bingo halls and social clubs. Athletic activities that require interaction closer than 6 feet or shared sporting equipment remain off limits on commercial or public playgrounds.