Alabama Sports Commission rebranding, adding leisure events

With a changing sports tourism economy and a big move to bring major leisure events into its fold, the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission is rebranding to Gulf Shores-Orange Beach Sports & Events. The addition of events will increase the organization’s promotional and grant support of existing events in the destination that generate a specific level of overnight stays in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in addition to attracting new events.

“Timing is everything, and we desire to continue to elevate the quality of life for our local residents by attracting events and festivals that fit our family-friendly atmosphere on the Alabama Gulf Coast,” said Michelle Russ, CSEE, vice president of sales, sports and events for GSOB Sports & Events.

As the organization expands its offerings, recent leadership changes and a new staff person are part of the path forward. Russ, former director of sales for the Sports Commission, was named Vice President of Sales, Sports & Events in December 2020. Sarah Cooper, former senior event coordinator, is now the Sports & Events Operations Manager. New to the team is Brittany Roh, who brings valuable meetings sales experience from The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, in Point Clear, Alabama, as an additional Sports & Events Sales Manager.

For information on upcoming athletic and major leisure events along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, visit GSOBsports.com, or call 1-800-745-SAND.